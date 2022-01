Boys Basketball: G.W. Danville at Magna Vista, Halifax County at Patrick County and Bassett at Tunstall games were canceled Friday due to the weather.

Girls Basketball: Martinsville at Bassett, Magna Vista at G.W. Danville and Patrick County at Halifax were canceled Friday due to the weather.

College basketball: Today Virginia Tech is at Boston College at noon, UVA is at NC State at 4 p.m. and UNC is at Wake Forest at 8 p.m.