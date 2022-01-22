Host family meeting for Mustangs players on Thursday

Saturday, Jan. 22

Piedmont Arts exhibits through March 12 featuring Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians, Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia. Exhibits will be on display through March 12. Free admission.

TheatreWorks Community Players’ Piano Bar at 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, $10 at twcp.net.

Monday, Jan. 24

Patrick & Henry Community College ad hoc nominating committee meets at 11 a.m. at the Frith conference room #145 to prepare a slate of officers and committee members for the next four years.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Drive-thru community meal from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Community Center, 3858 Jeb Stuart Highway.

Lawson Care class from noon to 1:30 p.m. at NCI and taught by Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Drive thru community meals from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Thursday, Jan. 27

“Ask the Expert” social media workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the P&HCC Idea Center, $15. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461.

Monday, Jan. 31

Blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MHC YMCA.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.