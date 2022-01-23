Henry County inmate dies of overdose, two inmates charged

Rebecca Lynn Stacey (left), Crystal Ann Grimsley (HCSO)

On January 22, 2022, at approximately 5:34 am, the Henry County Jail staff was made aware of a female inmate suffering from an apparent medical emergency. Deputies responded to the inmate’s cell and began life-saving measures. The Henry County Department of Public Safety responded to the jail and continued those efforts until the inmate was pronounced dead.

The inmate was observed walking to her bunk to lay down at approximately 1:40 am. Deputies continued to make regularly scheduled rounds throughout the night, and nothing unusual was observed. Based on a review of the video, there were no apparent acts of violence that took place.

The decedent has been identified as Elizabeth Roxanne Mickles, 32, of Martinsville, VA. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Rebecca Lynn Stacey was aware that Mickles had consumed a suspected narcotic and became unresponsive. Stacey failed to notify the jail staff and prevented other inmates from summoning medical help for Mickles. As deputies continued to make regularly scheduled rounds throughout the night, Stacey concealed Mickles’ condition from being detected.

Rebecca Lynn Stacey, 25, of Spencer, VA, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Elizabeth Roxanne Mickles. Stacey remains held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

In addition, it was discovered that Crystal Ann Grimsley, 34, of Bassett, VA, was booked into the Henry County Jail on January 20, 2022. When she entered the Henry County Jail, Grimsley concealed a small quantity of narcotics within a body cavity. Grimsley has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner. She remains held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

