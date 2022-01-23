(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Ruth Puckett Clark, 86, of Bassett, died on Monday, January 17, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Clark family.

Joyce Craddock, 82, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Oretha Wade Dillahunt, 93, of Martinsville, Virginia, transitioned this life on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Hairston Funeral Home. Viewing will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.

Merrie Deshazo, 57, of D St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Kenneth Wayne Doyle, 73, of Eden, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Richard Albert Gravely, 78, of Axton, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 17, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Hazel Clarke Hill, 94, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Family and friends may visit with the family at 3500 Mt. Olivet Rd., Martinsville. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Hill family.

Madeline Shelton Hubbard, 79, of Collinsville, VA passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022 also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Hubbard family.

Samuel A. Hughes, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Brady Keith Lambert, 58, of Bassett, passed peacefully into God’s eternal presence on Monday, January 17, 2022. Maberry Funeral Home is in charge.

Elizabeth “Roxie” Lewis, 32, of Martinsville passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Sue Lynch, 68, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Raymond B. Hundley, 95, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Funeral services will not be formally held. However, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Flora Funeral Service is in charge.

Tammy Lilley, 52, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Paul M. Moon, 89, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Betty Ruth Ingram Nolen, 94, of Bassett, died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Nolen family.

Wanda Lorraine Parrish, 78, of Stoneville, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Marvin Pritchett, 72, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Gary Rea, 60, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Harold Spencer, 87, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Swanson, 60, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Chatham Health and Rehab Center, Chatham, Va. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

The Rev. W. Lewis Taylor, 79, of Ridgeway, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Roselawn Burial Park. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Nelson Whitt, 87, of Danville, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Billy Thomas Wilson, 83, of Axton, died on Monday, January 17, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Wilson family.

Bettie Barrow Young, 88, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Young family.