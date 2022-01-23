Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., dies at 26

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

Regina King is grieving the death of her only child.

The Oscar-winning actress’ son ​​Ian Alexander Jr., who had celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday, has died by suicide.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement obtained by ABC News over the weekend. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

King shared Alexander Jr. with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander.

King’s son frequently attended red carpet events with his mom, telling E! News on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, “She’s just a super mom. She doesn’t really let bad workdays or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

King’s co-stars and friends offered their condolences on social media over the weekend, including Octavia Spencer, Janet Jackson, DL Hughley, Bernice King and more.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

