No new COVID-19 deaths, but cases continue to rise in district

The Virginia Department of Health shows no new deaths in the district due to COVID19.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 212, followed by Franklin County with 134, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 72.

Henry County has had 494 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 314, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 140.

Henry County had 326 new cases, Franklin County had 291, there were 77 in Patrick County and 38 in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 9,415 cases followed by Franklin County with 9,124, Patrick County 2,986, and Martinsville with 2,796 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 168, Henry County is at 197, Franklin County is 173, Martinsville is 140, and Patrick County is at 137.

In the state, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 48%, and Patrick County 40%.

The district has had 24,321 total cases, 1,138 hospitalizations and 518 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,451,713 cases, 46,906 hospitalizations and 15,852 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 70 million COVID-19 cases and 865,968 deaths. Worldwide there have been 349 million cases and 5.5 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.