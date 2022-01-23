Sovah Health welcomes new orthopedic doctor

Carl Nicks, MD (Sovah Health)

Carl Nicks, MD joins Sovah Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – Martinsville

Sovah Health announced that Carl Nicks, MD has joined its medical staff and is offering orthopedic services for patients in Martinsville and Henry County and the surrounding region. Dr. Nicks will be seeing patients at Sovah Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – Martinsville.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Nicks to our team of established providers at Sovah Health,” said Spencer Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Sovah Health – Martinsville. “His orthopedic background and expertise will be very beneficial to our patients and help us meet the healthcare needs of our region.”

Dr. Nicks received his Doctor of Medicine from UNC School of Medicine (Chapel Hill, NC) and completed his residency and fellowship at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock, AR). As an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Nicks specializes in total joint replacement, reconstructive surgery, sports medicine, knee, shoulder, and hip surgery, arthritis, arthroscopic surgery, and general orthopedics.

Dr. Nicks is accepting new patients, and appointments may be made by calling 276.638.2354. The practice is located at 1100 E Church St. in Martinsville, VA.