Sunday, January 23, 2022
Hokies and Cavs both suffer losses on Saturday

By staff
Hokies at Boston College at noon today on WHEE

Boys Basketball: Patrick County at Alleghany County at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Girls Basketball: Carlisle at Lynchburg Home School at 4:30 p.m., Patrick County at Bassett, Martinsville at G.W. Danville, and Magna Vista at Tunstall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

College basketball: Wake Forest rolled over UNC Saturday 98-76. The 12-6 Tar Heels play the 10-8 Hokies at home on Monday at 8 p.m. NC State defeated UVA 77-63 on Saturday. The 11-8 Cavaliers play at home against Louisville on Monday at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech suffered a 68-63 loss on Saturday to Boston College.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

