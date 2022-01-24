Monday, January 24, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentCap meets The Rock: Chris Evans teaming up with Dwayne Johnson for...
NewsEntertainment

Cap meets The Rock: Chris Evans teaming up with Dwayne Johnson for holiday action movie ‘Red One’

By staff
0
19
Marvel Studios — ABC/Randy Holmes

Chris Evans is joining forces with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the latter’s big holiday movie Red One

Marvel Studios’ Captain America has signed on to join the DC Universe’s Black Adam for the hush-hush Amazon Studios project, which was previously touted to Deadline by producer Hiram Garcia as, “Hobbs [& Shaw]-meets Miracle on 34th Street.

Garcia, who is credited with coming up with the story, is Johnson’s producing partner at their successful Seven Bucks production company. 

The trade reports Red One is slated to get underway later this year, reuniting Johnson with Jake Kasdan, the director of The Rock’s hit Jumanji movies.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleStudents named to dean’s and honors lists at P&HCC
Next articleSidney Poitier memorial service, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to resume production, and more
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE