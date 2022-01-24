Dodge’s Store robbed, arrest made

Eric Dwayne Swain Jr.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred during the evening hours of January 23, 2022. The incident occurred at Dodge’s Store located at 5643 Virginia Ave, Bassett, Virginia, at approximately 10:00 pm. The suspect entered the store and placed a food order. As the clerk prepared the order, the suspect produced a firearm and pointed it at the clerk. The suspect proceeded to take the food items and fled the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Eric Dwayne Swain Jr., 21, of Roanoke, Virginia. Swain has been charged with robbery and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Swain has been arrested in Greensboro, NC, on unrelated violent felony charges and will be extradited to Virginia to face outstanding charges in Henry County and Roanoke.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.