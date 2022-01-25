Amy Schneider now has second-longest ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak in history

Jeopardy! Productions

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is officially in second place for consecutive wins on the iconic quiz show with her 39th victory.

Schneider, whose Jeopardy! run began Nov. 17, overtook Matt Amodio‘s 38-game winning streak with Monday’s victory. She is now about halfway to overtaking Ken Jennings‘ 74-game winning record, which he has held since 2004.

Already the winningest woman in Jeopardy! history, Schneider’s total winnings are now $1,319,800, the fourth-highest ever in terms of regular-season play. This puts her in striking territory of Amodio, who earned $1,518,601 last year.

Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, has a ways to go if she wants to overtake the top two Jeopardy! earners, as she is still more than $1 million behind James Holzhauer and Jennings, who won $2,462,216 and $2,520,700, respectively, during their original runs.

In an interview Monday, Schneider told Good Morning America that Jennings is “limited” in what advice he can give her so he can “stay neutral” as host. So, he gives all contestants the same tip: “to relax and have fun and enjoy the moment.”

Schneider also said she is looking forward to the next Tournament of Champions, which will see her face off against Amodio. “It’s going to be really challenging; a lot of strong players there, but it should be a lot of fun,” she said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.