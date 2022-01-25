Disney responds to Peter Dinklage’s criticism of live-action ‘Snow White’ film

Karwai Tang/WireImage

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Another live-action reimagining of a Disney classic, the forthcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, has struck a sour note with actor Peter Dinklage, who flamed it on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

The Game of Thrones veteran, who stands four feet, five inches tall, expressed, “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback [when] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

The project will star West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler as Snow White, and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there,” Dinklage vented. “It makes no sense to me.”

The Cyrano lead added, “You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough…”

In response, ABC News’ parent company Disney issued a statement about the project that reads, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

The statement continues, “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

