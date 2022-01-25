In Brief: Duhamel in on ‘Mighty Ducks’; Academy highlights Latinx filmmakers, and more

Deadline reports Josh Duhamel has been tapped to star opposite Lauren Graham in season two of Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. He’ll will play new character NHL player-turned-coach Gavin Cole in the hockey-themed sequel series. Duhamel replaces Emilio Estevez, who told the outlet he left the series over a contract dispute and creative differences after a bout with long-haul COVID. Duhamel will next be seen starring in NBC’s limited crime drama, The Thing About Pam, alongside Renee Zellweger, premiering March 8…

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday launched Seen, a new series hosted by Argentinean-American journalist, director, writer and producer Nick Barili, who interviews some of the film industry's most influential Latinx artists and filmmakers, including John Leguizamo, whose segment is available now on the Academy's YouTube page. Upcoming episodes will feature Edward James Olmos visiting students in the Youth Cinema Project program at Los Angeles County's Bell Gardens Intermediate School and Eva Longoria touring California State University, Northridge, where she received a master's degree in Chicano Studies in 2013…

Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva will join Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, for Murder Mystery 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Adeel Akhtar and John Kani are also set to reprise their characters from the original 2019 film. Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps. Filming is currently underway in Hawaii. The movie became the streaming service's most watched feature of 2019, according to the streaming service…

Tales of the City and When We Rise actress Ivory Aquino has been cast in the HBO Max feature film Batgirl, according to Variety. She'll play Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of the titular superhero, a.k.a. Barbara Gordon — played by Leslie Grace. Both Aquino and Yeoh are transgender, marking the first time a live-action feature film adaptation of a DC Comics title will feature an openly trans character. While plot details have been kept under wraps, the film centers on the heroine, whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon — played by J.K. Simmons, reprising his role from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Brendan Fraser will play Firefly, a sociopathic villain with a passion for pyrotechnics. Batgirl is slated for a 2022 release…

