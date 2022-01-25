“It’s a dicey situation” — Queen Latifah sounds off on ‘The Equalizer’ and her former co-star Chris Noth

CBS/ Barbara Nitke

Following sexual assault allegations made against him late last year — allegations he strenuously denied — actor Chris Noth was cut from the …And Just Like That finale, and lost his role on CBS’ The Equalizer.

His former co-star Queen Latifah just broke her silence over the situation on People magazine’s People (the TV Show), about what will happen to Noth’s former CIA agent William Bishop on the show.

“It’s still surreal,” Latifah told Julie Moran. “It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect.”

Of the controversy, the actress and recording artist said only, “That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with.”

As for the CBS series, Latifah said, “Chris’ character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

She added, “We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character.”

