Tuesday, January 25, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentMark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson to star in 'Father Stu' for Sony...
NewsEntertainment

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson to star in ‘Father Stu’ for Sony Pictures

By staff
0
15
Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has announced plans to launch the based-on-real-life drama Father Stu in April, starring Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg.

The Daddy’s Home series co-stars are reuniting for a very different film: It’s based on the life story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long, “whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way,” according to the studio. 

Oscar-nominated Wahlberg stars as the titular pugilist priest, while Oscar winner Gibson plays a supporting role, along with Academy Award-nominated Silver Linings Playbook co-star Jacki Weaver.

The film, from screenwriter and first-time director Rosalind Ross, the mother of Gibson’s youngest son, Lars, opens Friday, April 15, which not coincidentally is Good Friday, according to the Christian calendar.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleDylan McDermott in after Julian McMahon’s exit from ‘FBI: Most Wanted’
Next articleDirector Matt Reeves on Kurt Cobain and “The Batman”: “[Bruce Wayne] is a kind of drug addict”
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE