Obituaries

Christopher Ray Agee, 48, of Axton, Va. passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will follow the service at the Agee Family Cemetery in Axton, Va. Norris Funeral Services in Martinsville is serving the Agee family.

Ray Chitwood, 75, Myrtle Beach, S.C., died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his home. He was born in Henry County. A memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Joyce Craddock, 82, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Linda Cuthbertson, 72, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Wayne Doyle, 73, of Eden, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wanda C. Gaudette, 78, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Hazel Clarke Hill, 94, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Family and friends may visit with the family at 3500 Mt. Olivet Rd., Martinsville. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Hill family.

Madeline Shelton Hubbard, 79, of Collinsville, VA passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Hubbard family.

Samuel A. Hughes, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth “Roxie” Lewis, 32, of Martinsville passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Sue Lynch, 68, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wayne Arnold Manning, 68, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Elizabeth Millner, 90, of Birchwood Rd., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Paul M. Moon, 89, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joseph Malik Morehead, 26, of Clift St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Friday, January 21, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Gary Rea, 60, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Harold Spencer, 87, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nelson Whitt, 87, of Danville, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Christopher Thomas “Chris” Wyatt, 38, of Fieldale, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his home. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Wyatt family.