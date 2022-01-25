Six COVID-19 deaths in district over weekend

The Virginia Department of Health shows three new deaths in Henry County and three in Franklin County since Friday due to COVID19.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 215, followed by Franklin County with 137, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 72.

Henry County has had 496 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 314, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 140.

Henry County had 322 new cases, Franklin County had 253, there were 55 in Patrick County and 54 in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 9,737 cases followed by Franklin County with 9,377, Patrick County 3,041, and Martinsville with 2,850 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 141, Henry County is at 190, Franklin County is 144, Martinsville is 124, and Patrick County is at 112.

In the state, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 48%, and Patrick County 40%.

The district has had 25,005 total cases, 1,140 hospitalizations and 524 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,481,294 cases, 47,179 hospitalizations and 15,948 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 71 million COVID-19 cases and 867,806 deaths. Worldwide there have been 353 million cases and 5.6 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.