Henry County BOS meet today, City Council meets tonight

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. and at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin room.

Drive-thru community meal from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.

Martinsville City Council meets in closed session at 6:30 p..m. and for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Community Center, 3858 Jeb Stuart Highway.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 1 p.m. in the Summerline Room.

Lawson Care class from noon to 1:30 p.m. at NCI and taught by Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Drive thru community meals from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Thursday, Jan. 27

“Ask the Expert” social media workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the P&HCC Idea Center, $15. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461.

Friday, Jan. 28

Music and dance with “Jus Cauz” from 7-9:30 p.m. at Cascade School Community Center in Cascade. $8 donation. Call 276-732-5398 for more information.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Barn quilt painting from 1-4 p.m. at Ararat Community Club led by Lisa Martin with The Wormy Chestnut. Pre-register by email to lisaorpheus@gmail.com. Cost is $25 and includes supplies.

Monday, Jan. 31

Blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MHC YMCA.

Automation and robotics training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Baliles Center in Patrick County. For more information call 276-656-0260.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Paper crafting series rubber stamps, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through P&HCC.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.