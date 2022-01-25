Tuesday, January 25, 2022
HomeDailiesHenry County BOS meet today, City Council meets tonight
Dailies

Henry County BOS meet today, City Council meets tonight

By staff
0
11022
Monday market at Fairystone

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Henry County Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. and at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin room.

Drive-thru community meal from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave. in Martinsville.

Martinsville City Council meets in closed session at 6:30 p..m. and for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Community Center, 3858 Jeb Stuart Highway.

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 1 p.m. in the Summerline Room.

Lawson Care class from noon to 1:30 p.m. at NCI and taught by Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Drive thru community meals from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Thursday, Jan. 27

“Ask the Expert” social media workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the P&HCC Idea Center, $15. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461.

Friday, Jan. 28

Music and dance with “Jus Cauz” from 7-9:30 p.m. at Cascade School Community Center in Cascade. $8 donation. Call 276-732-5398 for more information.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Barn quilt painting from 1-4 p.m. at Ararat Community Club led by Lisa Martin with The Wormy Chestnut. Pre-register by email to lisaorpheus@gmail.com. Cost is $25 and includes supplies.

Monday, Jan. 31

Blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MHC YMCA.

Automation and robotics training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Baliles Center in Patrick County. For more information call 276-656-0260.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Paper crafting series rubber stamps, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through P&HCC.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.
In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.

Previous articleCanada’s foreign affairs department hit with cyberattack
Next articleWill British Prime Minister Boris Johnson be ousted amid COVID-19 party controversy?
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE