In Brief: John Krasinski reunites with ‘Office’ boss Steve Carell; Jorja Fox exits ‘C.S.I.’ reboot, and more

The Office alums Steve Carell and John Krasinski will reunite on-screen for Paramount’s new family movie If, according to Variety. Krasinski will write, direct and star in the film, along with Carell and An Officer and a Gentleman star Louis Gossett Jr., Minari‘s Alan Kim, and The Walking Dead actor Cailey Fleming, who have also been added to the cast. They join previously announced cast members Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw. Details have yet to be revealed, but the story is reportedly based on Krasinski’s original idea about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. If is slated for a November 17, 2023 release…

The Righteous Gemstones has gotten an early third-season renewal from HBO. “After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” said HBO executive vice president of programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.” The comedy series, which follows a fictional, world-famous televangelist family steeped in greed and charity work, stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine…

Jorja Fox has announced that she will not reprise her CSI: Vegas role as Sara Sidle for the show’s second season. “After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times.” Added Fox, “And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.” CBS has already picked up a second season of the reboot, which reunited Fox with her longtime CSI co-star, William Petersen and introduced a brand new CSI team, played by Paula Newsom, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez…

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Vachik Mangassarian, died Saturday of COVID-19 complications, his reps tell Deadline. The Armenian-born actor’s other well-known credits include NCIS and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as guest appearances on a number of popular series such as The Fall Guy, The A-Team, Murder, She Wrote, Murphy Brown, Falcon Crest, Jake and the Fatman, NYPD Blue and JAG, along with some TV movies. Mangassarian also anchored his own radio and later television show, The Armenian National Network for 10 years…

Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown in the classic Peanuts specials of the 1960s, died by suicide last week, his family told KSWB-TV on Tuesday. He was 65. Robbins voiced Charlie in six television specials, including the beloved holiday classics A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, along with the 1969 feature film A Boy Named Charlie Brown. He also appeared as an actor on such ’60s TV series as Rawhide, The Donna Reed Show, The Munsters, F Troop, Get Smart and Blondie. He made his last appearance in 1972 on an episode of My Three Sons. Following his time in the spotlight, Robbins dealt with addiction issues and mental health struggles, including bipolar disorder. He also served four years in prison from 2015-2019 for making criminal threats…

