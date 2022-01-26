Wednesday, January 26, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentNo longer Home Alone? Macaulay Culkin reportedly engaged to Brenda Song
NewsEntertainment

No longer Home Alone? Macaulay Culkin reportedly engaged to Brenda Song

By staff
0
4
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

People is reporting that Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are now engaged. Reps for the pair have yet to confirm the news.

The 41-year-old Culkin and 33-year-old Dollface star Song were spotted out together in Beverly Hills on Monday, where the actress was reportedly photographed wearing a sparkler on her left ring finger.

The pair first met back in 2017, on the Thailand set of the 2019 movie Changeland, and last April welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota.

As previously reported at the time, the child was named in honor of Culkin’s late 29-year-old sister, who was fatally struck by a car in Los Angeles back in 2008.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’ trailer, Serena and Venus Williams honored by the Smithsonian Institute, and more
Next articleRussia maybe ‘not serious’ about diplomacy on Ukraine but ball in its court: Blinken
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE