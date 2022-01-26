Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a pedestrian that was struck in the roadway, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday, (Jan 24) at 6:19 p.m. on Route 878, four tenths of a mile south of Route 873 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2017 Ford F-250 was traveling north on Route 878, and struck a pedestrian with the tow mirror on the truck. The pedestrian was walking south against the northbound traffic.

James Archie Rich the 3rd, 71, of Danville, Va, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash, where he later died.

The Ford was driven by Joshua I. Carter, 26, of Axton, Va. Mr. Carter was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

