Wednesday, January 26, 2022
HomeSportsRob Gronkowski reflects on an "incredible" season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports

Rob Gronkowski reflects on an “incredible” season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By staff
0
4
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rob Gronkowski says it’s “unfortunate” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t make this year’s Super Bowl, losing 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional playoff, but he tells ABC Audio he’s not dwelling on it.

“It was a good season.  There’s no doubt about it. It’s unfortunate it didn’t end the way that we wanted it to end, obviously,” the tight end stressed, noting the team’s 13 wins “was the most wins in the franchise history in a single season, which is pretty incredible.”

Gronk also had an incredible season because he’s close to breaking 100 receiving touchdowns in regular season play.  He currently has 92.  When asked about that upcoming milestone, he cryptically replied, “That’s another season away — I would have to play another year, no doubt about that, to get over 100.”  Gronk cheekily noted that he technically did hit that mark “if you include playoffs.”  

Ninety of those receiving passes were thrown by Tom Brady, but Gronk says “it took a while” to build the chemistry fans see on the field.

Gronk detailed the hard work he put in during his rookie year with the Patriots to become the player Brady needed him to be. “We would throw 10 more routes after practice to get that connection, build it up every single week, and it was kind of struggling at first. I didn’t really know the plays, didn’t know my routes that well, didn’t know how Tom wanted me to run them… Then, finally, it just clicked.”

The duo have played in six Super Bowls together, winning four, the last being on their home turf in 2021.  Will the two try again for a fifth Super Bowl win?  On Monday, Gronk flirted with the thought of “year 12” on Twitter, but only time will tell….

As for who Gronk thinks will play in this year’s Super Bowl, he says, “It will be the 49ers versus the Kansas City Chiefs,” noting the latter team’s “offense is red hot.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleRising crime rate behind neighborhood’s idea to secede from Atlanta
Next articleNot just for artwork, NFTs are being used by political candidates to raise money, attract young supporters
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE