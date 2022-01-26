‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’ trailer, Serena and Venus Williams honored by the Smithsonian Institute, and more

Netflix

Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for the 11th film in the Madea franchise, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which debuts February 25.

Writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is back as Madea, who is excited about her great-grandson’s college graduation. Franchise veterans return as Tamela Mann once again portrays Cora, her real-life husband David Mann is Mr. Brown, and once again, Cassi Davis Patton plays Aunt Bam. It’s been six years since the previous film in the franchise, Boo! A Madea Hallloween, was released in 2016.

In other news, Serena and Venus Williams are being honored by the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. They are among the seven 2022 Portrait of a Nation honorees. The award recognizes extraordinary individuals who have made transformative contributions to the United States and its people across numerous fields of endeavor, ranging from the arts and sciences to sports and humanitarianism.

Clive Davis, chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment, who discovered the late Whitney Houston, and director Ava DuVernay, are also being featured in the new portrait gallery. The awards will be presented at the Portrait of a Nation Gala on November 12. Each honoree’s portrait will be displayed as part of the museum’s “Recent Acquisitions” exhibition from November 10 through October 22, 2023.

Finally, Bobby Brown will be the subject of two new biographical television projects on A&E. Biography: Bobby Brown, a two-night event, airs Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The 12-episode Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The “My Prerogative” singer is performing with New Edition on The Culture Tour kicking off February 16 in Columbus, GA and continuing through April 10.

