In Brief: ‘Succession’ takes all categories in Directors Guild noms for drama; ‘Downton Abbey’ movie moves, and more

The Directors Guild revealed its TV nominations Wednesday, and Succession is sure to pick up one of those awards — all five nominees for Dramatic Series are episodes of the HBO drama. In the Comedy Series category, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a triple nominee, alongside HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus. The Movies for Television and Limited Series category includes Barry Jenkins for Amazon’s The Underground Railroad, Barry Levinson and Danny Strong for separate episodes of Hulu’s Dopesick, Hiro Murai for HBO Max’s Station Eleven and Craig Zobel for HBO’s Mare of Easttown. The full list of nominees can be found here. The guild will reveal its film nominations on Thursday. 2022 DGA Awards will be handed out March 12…

The U.S. premiere date for the anticipated Downton Abbey film sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, has been moved from March 18 to May 20, according to Variety. The sequel, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, reunites the original principal cast — including Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Penelope Wilton, who return alongside newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West — as they journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa…

Kathryn Kates, the veteran character actress whose credits include Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU, died Saturday “after a hard fought battle with lung cancer,” her reps tell People. She was 73. Kates’ other TV credits include Matlock, Seinfeld, Judging Amy, Lizzie McGuire and Caroline in the City and Shades of Blue. Most recently, Kates appeared in last year’s short film Welcome to Sarajevo, and portrayed Angie DeCarlo in The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.