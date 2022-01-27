(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Dovie Clark Adams, age 102, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, from Collins Funeral Home Chapel, 30 Riverside Hwy., Bassett, Virginia. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Adams family.

Christopher Ray Agee, 48, of Axton, Va. passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will follow the service at the Agee Family Cemetery in Axton, Va. Norris Funeral Services in Martinsville is serving the Agee family.

Wilma Alderman, 96, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Henry Memorial Park. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Evelyn Jewell Bowles, 83, of Bassett passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Bowles family.

Tommy Lee Brown, 69, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Freddie Ray Burgess, 82 of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Linda Cuthbertson, 72, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Davis, 64, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wanda C. Gaudette, 78, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Shirley P. Gravely, 78, of Haislip Lane, Axton, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 24, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Hazel Clarke Hill, 94, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Family and friends may visit with the family at 3500 Mt. Olivet Rd., Martinsville. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Hill family.

Madeline Shelton Hubbard, 79, of Collinsville, VA passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Hubbard family.

Ruth Ann Walker Hughes, 80 of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Kelsie Larry Ingram, 73, of Bassett, Va. died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount, Va. The funeral will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one half hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 3459 Columbus Drive at other times. A walk through visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel.

Elizabeth “Roxie” Lewis, 32, of Martinsville passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Nellie “Nell” Compton Lovell, 93, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services in Martinsville is serving the Lovell family.

Mary Sue Lynch, 68, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wayne Arnold Manning, 68, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Steven McDaniel, 56 of Ridgeway passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth Millner, 90, of Birchwood Rd., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Joseph Malik Morehead, 26, of Clift St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Friday, January 21, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Yvonne Hairston Perkins, 73, of Eden, N.C. passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at UNC-Rockingham. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nelson Whitt, 87, of Danville, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Christopher T. Wyatt, 38, of Fieldale, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. and other times at the home of Tommy and Paula Wyatt in Collinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Wyatt family.