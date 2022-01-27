“Pro Choice” Marvel movie star Evangeline Lilly protesting vaccine mandates

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

In a post on her Instagram, Evangeline Lilly, the Lost veteran who plays Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, blasted COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Along with a picture of someone carrying a sign that read “Vaxxed Democrat for medical freedom” at last weekend’s Washington, D.C. protest of mandating the jabs, Lilly posted that she was there, too.

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” the actress conveyed.

Lilly, who is Canadian, continued, “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: -violent attack -arrest or detention without trial -loss of employment homelessness -starvation -loss of education -alienation from loved ones -excommunication from society…under any threat whatsoever.”

She continued, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.”

She concluded with, “I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

Her post had more than 33,000 likes as of 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

In March of 2020, Lilly made headlines for refusing to socially distance, initially writing, “some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make choices.”

She later issued an apology that read in part, “My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post…I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

