Sunny with a high of 42 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

Snow is likely late Friday afternoon into Friday night. Accumulations overall look to be light, but travel may be hazardous due to very cold temperatures moving in. Wind chills this weekend could drop into the single digits, especially Saturday morning.

High pressure shifts east today. A cold front enters the region from the west Friday while low pressure forms east of the Carolinas by late Friday. The upper low system associated with these features will combine to bring us some snow as well as another Arctic surge of cold air heading into the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: