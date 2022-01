UNC wins, Hokies fall to Miami

Boys Basketball: Floyd County is at Patrick County tonight at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Tunstall is at Bassett and Magna Vista is at Martinsville tonight at 7 p.m.

College basketball: UNC is 14-6 after last night’s 58-47 win over Boston College and Virginia Tech falls to 10-10 after a 78-75 loss to Miami. This Saturday, NC State plays at UNC at 2 p.m., Virginia Tech is at Florida State at 3 p.m. and UVA is at Notre Dame at 6 p.m. . UVA beat Louisville Monday night 64-52. The Cavs play at Notre Dame on Saturday at 6 p.m.