Friday, January 28, 2022
Alicia Silverstone takes to TikTok to flip off body shamers

By staff
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Having weathered slights like “Fatgirl” after filming 1997’s Batman and RobinAlicia Silverstone isn’t taking it anymore. 

The Clueless actress took to TikTok — with the help of GAYLE‘s “abcdfu” and her own middle finger — to express just what she thought of the caption of a candid photo of her that had been posted online. 

The picture she displayed was taken as she walked in the grass wearing a blue summer dress, and was described as, “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.” 

Between her smile and her middle digit, Alicia showed precisely how much she cared for — and about — the label. She also noted, “Damn. I think I look good,” followed with a crying laughing emoji and a shrugging emoji.

To The Guardian in 2020, Silverstone recalled how the weight shaming on Batman and Robin, in which she played Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, was so hurtful she “stopped loving acting for a very long time.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

