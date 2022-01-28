Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh, three hospitalized

Pittsburgh Public Safety via Twitter

(PITTSBURGH) — A bridge has collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning, sending three people to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Three or four vehicles were on the bridge at the time and everyone in those cars has been extricated, Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.

Ten people reported minor injuries including the three victims hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition, Jones said.

First responders trying to help in the icy conditions were among the injured, he said. Responders rappelled down about 150 feet to reach the collapse site, Jones said.

Crews are working to make sure there are no victims under the collapsed bridge, Jones said.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald called the bridge a major artery for the city.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, Jones said.

This incident comes as President Joe Biden heads to Pittsburgh to tout his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is set to provide $1.63 billion to Pennsylvania in federal funding for bridges, the third highest figure for any state. The bridge program will provide $27 billion across the country.

Pennsylvania has 3,353 bridges in poor condition, the second most after Iowa, according to federal data.

But the Biden administration has repeatedly said it is up to local officials to determine which bridges receive how much money.

Biden has been informed about the bridge collapse and will continue with Friday’s planned trip, White House officials said.

ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.

