He “loved with everything he had” — Bob Saget’s daughter Lara posts tribute to her dad

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Bob Saget‘s daughter Lara remembered her late dad in a tribute she shared on social media.

In a letter addressed to “anyone afraid to love” she posted Thursday on Instagram, Lara wrote that “unconditional love is the greatest of gifts.”

“My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love,” she said. “Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

The heartwarming message was shared alongside a photo of Lara on a set as a kid, with her face pressed up against her dad’s as she grabs his shirt.

Lara is one of three daughters Saget shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer; she has an older sister, Aubrey, and a younger sister, Jennifer.

Kelly Rizzo, the Full House alum’s widow, responded in the comments section of Lara’s post by writing, “I love you forever, Lara.”

Rizzo opened up about Saget’s death on January 9 at the age of 65, in a recent interview with Good Morning America. Rizzo said the comedian had “the biggest heart.”

“He just wanted to spread love and laughter, and he did it so amazingly, and I’m just so proud of him because he truly brought people together,” she told GMA.

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018 after three years of dating, added: “He was just so wonderful, and I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it so much.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.