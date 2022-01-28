Rescue workers save injured hiker stranded atop mountain

iStock/Motortion

(NEW YORK) — Police in New Mexico performed a daring rescue to save an injured hiker who was stuck 9,100 feet in the air.

The New Mexico State police said the unidentified 50-year-old woman was stranded in the LaDrones Mountains in Socorro County on Jan. 22.

Officers and paramedics attended to the hiker and a helicopter was called in to assist, police said.

A hoist team lowered a specialist down to the hiker and brought her back to the vehicle. She was airlifted to a local hospital, police said.

The entire rescue was recorded on the helicopter’s camera.

The hiker suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was recuperating, the police said.

“The response of ABLE 7 [helicopter] and its crew most certainly saved this hiker’s life,” Tim Johnson, chief of the New Mexico State Police, said in a statement.

