Barn quilt painting today

Saturday, Jan. 29

Barn quilt painting from 1-4 p.m. at Ararat Community Club led by Lisa Martin with The Wormy Chestnut. Pre-register by email to lisaorpheus@gmail.com. Cost is $25 and includes supplies.

Monday, Jan. 31

Blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MHC YMCA.

Automation and robotics training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Baliles Center in Patrick County. For more information call 276-656-0260.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Diversity in the Workplace 2022, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free virtual events hosted by Karith Foster, Diversity Engagement Specialist. To get the link to register, email Laura Buchanan of Piedmont Community Services at lbuchanan@piedmontcsb.org by Monday.

Paper crafting series rubber stamps, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through P&HCC.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Wow with public speaking, 9-11 a.m. at P&HCC, $49. Call 276-656-0260.

Friday, Feb. 4

Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m., Piedmont Arts, Free to Members, $20 Non-member Couple, $5 per Additional Child. Create lasting memories at this special dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet and enjoy a night of dancing, crafts and fun activities. Light snacks provided. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org.

Music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m. at Cascade Community Center Music and Dance, 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Oldskool, $8 donation. For more information call 276-732-5398.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Fab Lab Family Day from 10 a.m. to noon at P*HCC’s Dalton IDEA Center. Use laser engraver to make a custom valentine. $15; register at 276-656-5461.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Management boot camp, 9 a.m. to noon at P&HCC, in person or virtual, $89 for individual sessions. Pre-registration required. Call 276-656-0260.

Saturday, Feb. 19

African American Read-In + Family Day, 11–1 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Admission Free.

In conjunction with the National African American Read-In, Piedmont Arts invites the community to take part in a celebration of African American artists, performers and writers. Community members will read excerpts from books, stories and poems by their favorite African American authors and a selection of books by African American authors will be on display. Complimentary snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome.