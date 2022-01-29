ValleyStar announces new vice president and officers

Becky Freemal (left), Kevin Laine, and Angela Davis

ValleyStar Credit Union announces Becky Freemal as its chief marketing and communication officer to join the executive team and work alongside colleagues to build bold innovation and inspire communication and culture.

Becky joined the ValleyStar team in 2020 as VP of Brand. During her tenure with the credit

union, she brought together and led a data-driven, creative brand team to build tight alignment between brand and business strategy; resulting in a new brand voice, website launch, paid media strategy, business development, financial education and community outreach. She also serves as president of the ValleyStar RISE Foundation.

“Becky’s experience as a broadcast journalist, in research science and in higher ed brings a

unique and innovative perspective to the credit union industry,” said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar CEO. “Her analytical thought-process, combined with her intuition and ability to connect with people, will be a driving force for our marketing efforts and the ValleyStar mission, Employees First. Members Benefit.”

Giving back is essential for Becky. She brought her philanthropic philosophy to Roanoke when she moved to the area in 2008. She played a driving role in raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable causes, including Children’s Miracle Network and the American Heart Association. She is the current board chairwoman for The Advancement Foundation and sits on Coastal Connections, Inc.’s board.

Becky’s previous journalism work brought her a National Edward R. Murrow and regional

Edward R. Murrow awards, a Regional Emmy, and recognition from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and as a U.S. Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute Angels in Adoption Honoree.

Becky holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Ohio University and a Master of

Business Administration (MBA) from Virginia Tech.

Also, ValleyStar Credit Union announces Kevin B. Laine as its executive vice president.

Kevin will work closely with the President and CEO to optimize member experience through the growth of ValleyStar employee culture and assets. Through his new role, Kevin will ensure all efforts align with the ValleyStar mission, “Employees First. Members Benefit.”

In his role as VP of Facilities, Kevin oversaw the construction of two large branch facilities and a 20,000-square-foot administration building. He brings more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, with past roles that include work in collections, consumer, indirect and mortgage lending. He also serves as secretary of the ValleyStar RISE Foundation.

“Kevin’s vast experience in the financial industry strengthens the foundation built here at ValleyStar,” says Mike Warrell, ValleyStar CEO. ”He has a deep knowledge base that spans multiple departments. Kevin is goal-oriented and accepts challenges with an open mind and with his leadership, ValleyStar teams will be empowered to execute decisions to build and engage meaningful experiences for our members.”

Kevin holds an MBA from Averett University and a Bachelor of Social Work from Ferrum College. He serves on the board of directors for the Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation. He is a 2001 graduate of the Southeast Regional Credit Union National Association Management School. He has been active in Virginia Credit Union League events and the Piedmont Chapter of Credit Unions.

In addition to Freemal and Laine, ValleyStar Credit Union announces that Angela Davis will join its executive team as the chief operations officer. She will lead teams at branch locations throughout Virginia, driving strategy, cultivating trust and building financial stability for our employees, communities, and members.

Angela, a Franklin County, Virginia native, started her career with ValleyStar Credit Union in 2000. Since then, she has mastered the art of member service and held many roles at the credit union and played a fundamental role in the rapid growth of ValleyStar. She collaborated to create the online account opening process for consumers and existing members, which now accounts for an average of 40% of ValleyStar member accounts.

“Angela Davis is a name well recognized by our team,” said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar CEO. “Her deep knowledge base of all facets of ValleyStar keeps her at the center of strategic conversations, while supporting multiple teams throughout the credit union. Angela truly embodies our mission, Employees First. Members Benefit.”

The credit union philosophy of “People Helping People” aligns with Angela’s passion for teaching and empowering those around her. She is an active participant in youth sports and has helped coach teams for the Franklin County Recreation Department. As a former athlete, she understands the importance of teamwork and collaboration to reach successful end goals. She also supports the local Children’s Miracle Network of Southwest Virginia as a volunteer.

Angela holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Franklin University. She also completed courses in Design Thinking at Darden’s Executive Education at the University of Virginia.