Obituaries

Evelyn Jewell Bowles, 83, of Bassett passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Bowles family.

Tommy Lee Brown, 69, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Freddie Ray Burgess, 82 of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Hollis Crowe, 88, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Davis, 64, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Wanda C. Gaudette, 78, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Early Giles, 81, of Robin Rd., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Friday, January 28, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Shirley P. Gravely, 78, of Haislip Lane, Axton, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 24, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Angela Hall, 48, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Madeline Shelton Hubbard, 79, of Collinsville, VA passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Hubbard family.

Steven McDaniel, 56 of Ridgeway passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Christopher Ray Morris, 59, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on January 27, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Velma E. Petersen, 74, of Danville, passed away on January 28, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Katherine Smith, 49, of Fieldale, Va. passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Christopher T. Wyatt, 38, of Fieldale, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. and other times at the home of Tommy and Paula Wyatt in Collinsville. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Wyatt family.

Clovis Yates, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.