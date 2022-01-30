One new COVID-19 death in Henry County

The Virginia Department of Health shows one new death in the district due to COVID19. That death occurred in Henry County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 216, followed by Franklin County with 140, Martinsville at 100 and Patrick County with 73.

Henry County has had 498 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 316, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 140.

Henry County had 76 new cases, Franklin County had 72, there were 31 in Patrick County and 13 in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 10,056 cases followed by Franklin County with 9,641, Patrick County 3,128, and Martinsville with 2,894 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide is 123, Henry County is at 179, Franklin County is 131, Patrick County is 114, and Martinsville is 108.

In the state, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 48%, and Patrick County 40%.

The district has had 25,719 total cases, 1,144 hospitalizations and 529 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,525,591 cases, 47,546 hospitalizations and 16,127 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 74 million COVID-19 cases and 883,939 deaths. Worldwide there have been 373 million cases and 5.6 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.