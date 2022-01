UNC, Tech win, Hoos fall to Notre Dame

Boys basketball: On Monday at 7 p.m. Bassett is at Floyd County, G.W. Danville is at Magna Vista and Halifax County is at Patrick County.

Girls basketball: On Monday at 6 p.m. Martinsville is at Bassett and at 7 p.m. Magna Vista is at G.W. Danville.

College basketball: College basketball: Notre Dame beat the 12-10 Cavaliers Saturday night 69-65. The Hokies are 11-10 after an 85-72 win over Florida State and the Tar Heels are 15-6 on the season after a 100-80 win over the Wolfpack. UVA plays again on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home against Boston College, UNC follows at 8 p.m. at Louisville and Virginia Tech is at home against Georgia Tech Wednesday at 9 p.m.