COVID-19 live updates: Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 884,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

About 63.8% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jan 31, 10:10 am

Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.

“I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines,” Trudeau tweeted. “Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Jan 31, 10:04 am

‘Partygate’ report finds ‘failures of leadership and judgement’ by UK leaders

The initial findings of a long-awaited investigative report into lockdown-breaching parties allegedly attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff were published Monday, saying, “there were failures of leadership and judgement.”

The probe led by senior civil servant Sue Gray looked into claims that Johnson and his staff flouted COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on England in 2020 and 2021 by holding parties at 10 Downing Street, his official residence and office in London. Johnson has been facing growing anger and calls for his resignation over the allegations, which are also being investigated by London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

“At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time,” Gray wrote in the 12-page report, which included two blank pages. “At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No. 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” she added. “Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office told ABC News in a statement earlier Monday that Gray “has provided an update on her investigation to the Prime Minister.”

Johnson is expected to address members of Parliament during Monday afternoon’s session.

Jan 31, 7:38 am

‘Partygate’ report delivered to Boris Johnson, UK government says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a highly anticipated report from an investigation into allegations that he and his staff attended parties during England’s strict lockdown, the U.K. government said Monday.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office told ABC News in a statement that senior civil servant Sue Gray "has provided an update on her investigation to the Prime Minister."

Johnson is expected to address members of Parliament during Monday afternoon’s session.

The prime minister is facing calls for his resignation over claims he and his staff flouted COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on England in 2020 and 2021 by holding parties at 10 Downing Street, his official residence and office in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service is also investigating the so-called “partygate” allegations.

Jan 31, 4:37 am

New York City offering free home delivery of antiviral pills

New York City’s health department is now offering free, same-day, at-home delivery of COVID-19 oral antiviral medications, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday.

“Delivering the antiviral pills to you at home if you’re an eligible New Yorker and it’s for free,” Adams said during a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. “We want you to take advantage of this. This is a great deal and a great program we put together, and it’s proven to keep people out of the hospital, particularly those who are at-risk or seriously ill. It’s a win-win for us.”

The city’s pharmacy partner, Alto Pharmacy, will deliver antiviral pill treatments Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer, and Molnupiravir, made by Merck, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. Both medications were approved in December for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.

“New York is one of the only places in the nation where we are doing this free deliver,” Adams told reporters.

With a limited supply of pills, the city restricted delivery to only residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild or moderate symptoms.

“Oral antiviral pills, like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, taken for five days help stop the virus from reproducing, which reduces the amount of virus in the body and prevents symptoms from getting worse,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi said during Sunday’s press conference.

