Monday, January 31, 2022
HBO Max reveals that documentary about ‘…And Just Like That’ will drop February 3

For Sex and the City fans who can’t get enough of its follow-up …And Just Like That, help is here. HBO Max has revealed that there will be a behind-the-scenes documentary about the heavily hyped return of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw and her glamorous gal pals.

As a brand-new trailer for the doc shows, the streaming network will take fans into the writer’s room, on the set, and into the shoe-filled closets of the series. The preview also features interviews with its returning cast members, including Parker’s co-executive producers Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, and series newcomers including Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sara Ramirez and Nicole Ari Parker, who Davis calls “a gift.”

The HBO Max Original will drop on February 3.

