Monday, January 31, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentUnchallenged 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' prevails at the box office with $11...
NewsEntertainment

Unchallenged ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ prevails at the box office with $11 million first place finish

By staff
0
10
Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home topped the weekend box office for the sixth time in its seven-week run. The film, with no new major releases to challenge it, delivered an estimated $11 million stateside tally to $735.9 million. The overseas audience boosted No Way Home past the $1 billion mark; its cumulative global box office is now $1.74 billion.

Scream finished in second place, scaring up just under $7.4 million in its third week of release. It has racked up a total of $62.1 million, here in the States, surpassing the $38.2 million its predecessor, 2011’s Scream 4, made during its entire domestic run. Internationally, the film has collected a total of $44.1 million, bringing its current worldwide total to $106.2 million.

Settling into third place was Sing 2 with an estimated $4.8 million. Its six-week total now stands at $134.5 million stateside and $133.4 million overseas, making for a global total of $267.9 million — the highest-grossing animated movie of the pandemic era by far.

The romantic drama Redeeming Love landed in fourth place, pulling in just shy of $1.9 million in its second week of release. Its two-week domestic tally currently stands at $6.5 million, to go along with $41,433 overseas.

Rounding out the top five was The King’s Man with an estimated $1.8 million. Its box office total here in the States sits at $34 million, but is enjoying its biggest success overseas, where it has racked up a whopping $80.4 million. The movie’s worldwide tally is currently at $114.4 million.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleCOVID-19 live updates: New York City offering free home delivery of antiviral pills
Next articleFormer Miss USA and ‘Extra’ correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE