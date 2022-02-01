Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeNewsNational1 student dead, another critically injured in shooting outside Minnesota school
NewsNational

1 student dead, another critically injured in shooting outside Minnesota school

By staff
0
6
Richard Williams Photography/Getty Images

(RICHFIELD, Minn.) — One student is dead and another is critically injured after being shot on the sidewalk outside of a school Tuesday in Richfield, Minnesota, according to police.

Police said the incident took place around noon outside the South Education Center, but the suspects fled the scene, Jay Henthorne, chief of Richfield Police, told reporters.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the scene and assisting with the investigation.

Erica Barlow, who is the principal at nearby Richfield Middle School, sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident.

“The officers had weapons drawn and were in bullet-proof vests. It is unlikely that many students witnessed the event, as they were in class at the time,” she wrote. “However, it is important that you are aware of the incident in the event that your child hears about it, as some children may be deeply impacted by this type of news.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleCOVID hospitalization rates during omicron wave 23 times higher among unvaccinated than people who received boosters: report
Next articlePfizer requests authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5: What to know
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE