Here’s a look at Black History Month television and streaming programming in February

Several television networks and streaming platforms are celebrating Black History Month, which begins Tuesday, February 1, with special programming. Here are a few highlights:

Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love — February 1 on Masterclass: A three-part, 54-lesson class examining the past, present and future of race in America, featuring Angela Davis, Cornel West and more.

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power — February 1 on Starz: A documentary on California congresswoman Barbara Lee, who is known for her racial justice activism and work with the Black Panther Party.

Screen Queens Rising — February 3 on ABC: A special exploring the rise of Black actresses in entertainment, featuring Halle Berry, Tessa Thompson, Debbie Allen and more.

X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice — February 3 on ABC: A profile of Muhammad Abdul Aziz, who was wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965.

One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story — February 7 on Smithsonian Channel: Docuseries executive-produced by Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance examining the legacy of slavery around the world.

American Masters: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands — February 8 on PBS: Two-hour special honoring the life of trailblazing opera singer Marian Anderson.

Everything’s Gonna Be All White — February 11 on Showtime: Three-part docuseries about the history of race in the United States from the perspective of people of color.

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special — February 22 on PBS: Special telling the story of Fannie Lou Hamer, a Mississippi-born sharecropper who became a leader in the Civil Rights Movement and co-founder of the Freedom Democratic Party.

