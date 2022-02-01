Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Here’s a look at Black History Month television and streaming programming in February

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Several television networks and streaming platforms are celebrating Black History Month, which begins Tuesday, February 1, with special programming. Here are a few highlights:

Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love — February 1 on Masterclass: A three-part, 54-lesson class examining the past, present and future of race in America, featuring Angela Davis, Cornel West and more.

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power — February 1 on Starz: A documentary on California congresswoman Barbara Lee, who is known for her racial justice activism and work with the Black Panther Party.

Screen Queens Rising — February 3 on ABC: A special exploring the rise of Black actresses in entertainment, featuring Halle Berry, Tessa Thompson, Debbie Allen and more.

X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice — February 3 on ABC: A profile of Muhammad Abdul Aziz, who was wrongfully convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965.

One Thousand Years of Slavery – The Untold Story — February 7 on Smithsonian Channel: Docuseries executive-produced by Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance examining the legacy of slavery around the world.

American Masters: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands — February 8 on PBS: Two-hour special honoring the life of trailblazing opera singer Marian Anderson.

Everything’s Gonna Be All White — February 11 on Showtime: Three-part docuseries about the history of race in the United States from the perspective of people of color.

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special — February 22 on PBS: Special telling the story of Fannie Lou Hamer, a Mississippi-born sharecropper who became a leader in the Civil Rights Movement and co-founder of the Freedom Democratic Party.

