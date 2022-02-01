In Brief: Rachel Maddow steps away; ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy winner Brett Goldstein making moves, and more

Rachel Maddow plans to step away from her nightly show for a few weeks to develop other projects for NBCUniversal, the MSNBC host announced on Monday’s show. One of them is a movie adaptation of her book Bag Man, which will be produced by Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels and directed by Ben Stiller. An MSNBC source said that that a rotating group of hosts are expected to fill in for her while she’s gone. However, she’s expected to continue appearing on special event coverage, such as the State of the Union address, set for March 1. Maddow’s hiatus begins on Friday…

Brett Goldstein, the Emmy-winning star and writer on Ted Lasso, has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros., the studio behind the Apple+ comedy series to develop, create and produce new TV projects for the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Goldstein started out as a writer on Ted Lasso before being tapped to portray the team’s gruff but lovable team captain Roy Kent. Goldstein is also reteaming with Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence to write and executive produce Shrinking, a comedy series for Warners starring Jason Segel that earned a straight-to-series order at Apple…

Jennifer Garner, Brockmire‘s Tyrel Jackson Williams, and The Afterparty‘s Zoë Chao have been tapped as series regulars, and Dead to Me‘s James Marsden has signed on for a key recurring role in Party Down, a revival of the cult comedy, according to Deadline. They join original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally﻿, who are all returning for the six-episode new season. Lizzy Caplan was unable to reprise her roll due to a scheduling conflict. Once again, Party Down will follow Scott, Lynch, Marino, Starr, Hansen, Mullally as a Los Angeles catering team — a sextet of Hollywood wannabes — stuck working for tips while hoping for their “big break”…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.