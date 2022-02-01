Nick Cannon opens up about expecting his eighth child

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Following Sunday’s announcement that Bre Tiesi is expecting his eighth child, Nick Cannon opened up about becoming a father again Monday on his self-titled talk show.

“As everybody knows, I got a lot of children, and I love them all sincerely” said Cannon, who hosted a gender reveal party with Tiesi over the weekend in Malibu, California. “I try to always operate on the high frequency, but as much as I try to ignore some of the negative or the lower frequency things…I’m not impervious to, you know, hearing and reading what people say about me.”

The 41-year-old entertainer says he’s heard the snide comments about having several kids with multiple women, and he admits they “definitely affect me.”

“I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for a while now, even before my youngest son Zen passed in December,” Cannon revealed.

“I always talk about the guilt that I felt in losing Zen, and from how to deal with this for my other children,” he continued. “I wanted to respect the grieving process with [Zen’s mother Alyssa Scott], and Bre was respectful enough,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do…to say it when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it.”

The Masked Singer host currently shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; son Golden, four, and one-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who were born in June, with Abby De La Rosa. Zen, his son with Scott, died at the age of five months in December.

