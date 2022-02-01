(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Tommy Lee Brown, 69, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Hollis Crowe, 88, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Early Giles, 81, of Robin Rd., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Friday, January 28, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Haralen Giles, 64, of Fayette St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 31, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Garry L. Hairston, 52, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Margaret Hairston, 79, of Second St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Angela Hall, 48, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Charlie Douglas Keatts, age 92 of Penhook passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Interment will follow in Snow Creek Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount, Va.

Steven McDaniel, 56 of Ridgeway passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Edith “Rosalie” Wray McMillan, 81, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Sovah Health – Martinsville. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel and at other times at 145 Chatmoss Court Ext., Martinsvile. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Midkiff Cemetery in Mt Airy, N.C. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the McMillan family.

Christopher Ray Morris, 59, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Velma E. Petersen, 74, of Danville, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Katherine Smith, 49, of Fieldale, Va. passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

George Lee Thomas, 73, of E. Church St., Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

David A. Viers, 75, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Clovis Yates, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.