Three new COVID-19 deaths in district since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health shows three new deaths in the district due to COVID19: One in Martinsville and one each in Henry and Patrick counties.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 217, followed by Franklin County with 140, Martinsville at 101 and Patrick County with 74.

Henry County has had 498 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 317, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 140.

Henry County had 225 new cases, Franklin County had 152, there were 51 in Patrick County and 33 in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 10,281 cases followed by Franklin County with 9,793, Patrick County 3,179, and Martinsville with 2,927 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide has dropped from 123 to 107. Henry County is at 152, down from 179, Franklin County dropped from 131 to 105, Patrick County is slightly lower from 114 to 111, and Martinsville boasts the lowest average in the district at 85, down from 108.

In the state, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 48%, and Patrick County 40%.

While the entire state is classified at a high level of transmission of the virus, meaning that the percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned a positive is greater than 10, Henry County’s rate is 38%, Franklin County is 37%, Martinsville is 20% and Patrick County is 15%

Of the 6,734 outbreaks statewide, 67 are in the West Piedmont Health District.

The district has had 26,180 total cases, 1,145 hospitalizations and 532 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,545,636 cases, 47,708 hospitalizations and 16,217 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 74 million COVID-19 cases and 884,265 deaths. Worldwide there have been 375 million cases and 5.6 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.