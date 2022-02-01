Tom Brady announces retirement

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL via Instagram Tuesday morning following days of speculation.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed … I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things.”

As for his future, Brady said it’ll be “exciting.”

“I’m fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like @autograph.io @bradybrand, @tb12sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress,” he wrote. “I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

The 44-year-old quarterback played 22 seasons in the NFL. Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. He then spent two seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading them to a Super Bowl win in 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

