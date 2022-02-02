In Brief: Billy Crystal to be honored; Taraji P. Henson to star in ‘The Color Purple’, and more

Multifaceted entertainer Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, The Critics Association announced on Tuesday. He joins Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy and Robert Wise as the only past Lifetime Achievement honorees in the organization’s 27-year history. As previously announced, Halle Berry will receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award during the ceremony. Crystal, a Tony and Emmy winner, is currently prepping his Broadway return in his first musical comedy, an adaptation of his 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night, which is set to open on April 27. The Critics Choice Awards will air live at 7 p.m. ET on TBS and The CW and will be tape-delayed in the West…

Taraji P. Henson has been tapped for a starring role, alongside In The Heights‘ Corey Hawkins and Oscar/Grammy-winning artist H.E.R., in director Blitz Bazawule’ feature adaptation of The Color Purple, according to Variety. Henson will play jazz-blues singer Shug Avery, while Hawkins takes on the role of Harpo and H.E.R. portrays Squeak, played respectively by Margaret Avery, Willard Pugh and Rae Dawn Chong in Stephen Spielberg‘s 1985 feature film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which was itself an adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Oprah Winfrey, who made her feature film acting debut in Spielberg’s The Color Purple, is producing the new movie, along with Spielberg. It’s set to hit theaters December 21, 2023…

Friday Night Lights‘ Connie Britton is reuniting with creator Jason Katims for a new Apple TV+ series based on author Ann Napolitano’s best-seller, Dear Edward. The drama also stars Orange Is the New Black alum Taylor Schilling and Wonka‘s Colin O’Brien. Dear Edward follows Edward Adler, “a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family.” As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed,” according to the streaming service…

Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush is set to play legendary comedian Groucho Marx in Raised Eyebrows, an upcoming adaptation of Steve Stoliar’s memoir Raised Eyebrows: My Years Inside Groucho’s House, according to Variety. Set between 1973 and 1977, Raised Eyebrows stars Charlie Plummer as Stoliar, who is hired by Erin Fleming — played Sienna Miller — to work with Rush’s aging and frail Groucho Marx. Fleming was in charge of Marx’s personal and professional life as his manager, and the two had a controversial relationship…

Paramount+ is expanding the Star Trek universe with the new spinoff Starfleet Academy, according to Deadline. The series, which shares its name with the late 1990s video game, follows a group of cadets being mentored for leadership roles in the United Federation of Planets’ Starfleet. Sources tell the outlet that the series will be pitched to Paramount+, and the hope is to get it going in the next year…

