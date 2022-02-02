Keke Palmer, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Meagan Good, President Biden and more celebrate Black History Month

ABC

AT&T is celebrating Black history through its Dream in Black initiative’s signature program, Black Future Makers, honoring ​John Legend, Kirk Franklin, Meagan Good and others who are shaping culture, advocating for equity, and creating pathways for the next generation of Black achievers.

The Black Future Makers Contest is offering a chance to win $10,000. For a chance to win, consumers can post a video or photo on social media highlighting how they are a black future maker, accompanied by @ATT, #DreamInBlack and #ATTContest.

In other news, McDonald’s has partnered with Keke Palmer to launch its Future 22 campaign recognizing 22 young, gifted and Black leaders whose passion and talent are creating meaningful change in communities across the country. The Emmy and NAACP Image Award winner is narrating Future 22 TV and radio spots.

“I am thrilled to work with McDonald’s to honor these heroic young people who are doing extraordinary things in their communities,” Palmer says in a statement. “They are standing on the shoulders of the giants who stood before them to chart dynamic, new paths and I am excited to let the world know about them and their causes.”

Finally, President Joe Biden kicked off the annual celebration of Black history on Monday by signing a Statement of Proclamation on National Black History Month, 2022.

“As we celebrate National Black History Month, let us all recommit ourselves to reach for that founding promise. Let us continue to fight for the equity, opportunity, and dignity to which every Black American is due in equal measure,” the President writes. “Let us carry forward the work to build an America that is, in the beautiful words of the poet Amanda Gorman, ‘Bruised, but whole — benevolent, but bold, fierce, and free.'”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.