One new COVID-19 death in Patrick County since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health shows one new death in the district due to COVID19: One in Patrick County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 217, followed by Franklin County with 140, Martinsville at 101 and Patrick County with 75.

Henry County has had 498 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 317, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 140.

Franklin County had 49 new cases, Patrick County had 21, there were 18 in Henry County and 6 in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 10,299 cases followed by Franklin County with 9,842, Patrick County 3,200, and Martinsville with 2,933 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide has dropped from 107 to 99. Henry County is at 138, down from 152, Patrick County increased from 111 to 120, Franklin County dropped from 105 to 102, and Martinsville boasts the lowest average in the district at 86, up from 85.

In the state, 70% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 56%, Henry County is at 49%, Franklin County 48%, and Patrick County 41%.

While the entire state is classified at a high level of transmission of the virus, meaning that the percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned a positive is greater than 10, Henry County’s rate is 38%, Franklin County is 37%, Martinsville is 20% and Patrick County is 15%

Of the 6,756 outbreaks statewide, 67 are in the West Piedmont Health District.

The district has had 26,274 total cases, 1,145 hospitalizations and 533 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,551,705 cases, 47,610 hospitalizations and 16,252 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 75 million COVID-19 cases and 890,770 deaths. Worldwide there have been 381 million cases and 5.6 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.